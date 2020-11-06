Bisichi PLC (BISI.L) (LON:BISI) Shares Gap Up to $50.00

Bisichi PLC (BISI.L) (LON:BISI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $55.00. Bisichi PLC (BISI.L) shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13.

Get Bisichi PLC (BISI.L) alerts:

Bisichi PLC (BISI.L) (LON:BISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported GBX (12.66) (($0.17)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi PLC (BISI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi PLC (BISI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.