BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

BEAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.71.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioTelemetry by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

