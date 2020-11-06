BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,920,687.86 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 65,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,920,687.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $1,534,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Walter Villiger sold 100,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,914,000.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $1,422,500.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Walter Villiger sold 35,883 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,040,248.17.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Walter Villiger sold 44,697 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $1,270,288.74.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Walter Villiger sold 46,542 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $1,381,831.98.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Walter Villiger sold 28,283 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $593,943.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $1,081,500.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $1,050,500.00.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 143.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $2,684,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

