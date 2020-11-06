Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 31.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $328.90 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.39.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.