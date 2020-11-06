Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Biogen by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $328.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.69. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.39.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.