BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.37). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%.

BCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

