Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Biocept from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

BIOC opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.90. Biocept has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 462.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

