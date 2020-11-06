Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “
Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Biocept from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.
Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 462.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.
