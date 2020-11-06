Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $289.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.30.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $304.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.21. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $306.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 580.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,714,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

