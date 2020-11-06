BidaskClub Upgrades S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STBA. ValuEngine cut S&T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a neutral rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of STBA opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $773.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 115.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 298,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after buying an additional 135,222 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $997,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,096,000 after buying an additional 48,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

