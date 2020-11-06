BidaskClub Upgrades South State (NASDAQ:SSB) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSB. TheStreet upgraded South State from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of South State from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of SSB opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. South State has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that South State will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in South State by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of South State by 246.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 69,709 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 67.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of South State by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after buying an additional 153,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in South State during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

