BidaskClub Upgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.33. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Equities research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,644,000 after purchasing an additional 303,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 133,104 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in BancFirst by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 185,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

