BidaskClub Lowers Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VICR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 24th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of VICR opened at $84.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vicor has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $90.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,750 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,893 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $155,226.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,855. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,883,000 after acquiring an additional 483,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vicor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 191,105 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 53.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 318,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,731 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

