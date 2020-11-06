BidaskClub Lowers Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UEIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

UEIC opened at $38.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $533.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.64 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 197,244 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,089,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 46.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 59,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 45,913 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

