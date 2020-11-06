BidaskClub Lowers Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UEIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.
UEIC opened at $38.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $533.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 197,244 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,089,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 46.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 59,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 45,913 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.
Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.