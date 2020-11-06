BidaskClub Lowers Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $153.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.63 and a 200 day moving average of $121.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Flex has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $183.00.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 17.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Omega Flex by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Omega Flex by 3.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

