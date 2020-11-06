BidaskClub Lowers Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $241.50 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $188.08 and a 1-year high of $295.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.18 and a 200-day moving average of $243.75.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 1.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 240.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

