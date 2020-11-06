BidaskClub Downgrades Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.73. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 90.0% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,291,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,128,000 after acquiring an additional 611,468 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $10,169,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 398,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 246,945 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,245,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 131.3% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 267,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 152,072 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

