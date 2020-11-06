Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Best Buy stock opened at $123.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.69.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

