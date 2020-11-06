Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.16.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.75. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

