Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $2.74 on Friday. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Berry Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

