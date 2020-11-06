Berenberg Bank Analysts Give AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) a €11.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AIXA. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.85 ($13.94).

ETR AIXA opened at €10.09 ($11.87) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82. AIXTRON SE has a 52 week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 52 week high of €12.86 ($15.13). The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

