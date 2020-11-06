Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 45,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.47.

BDX stock opened at $234.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.25.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

