Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.8% during the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 250,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.