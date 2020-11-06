Barrington Research Weighs in on TransAct Technologies Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAct Technologies in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.25. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 137.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

