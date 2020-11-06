Barrington Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.74%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $335,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Hensley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $569,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $782,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 30.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.