Barrington Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAA in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.91. IAA has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $62.89.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 14.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 175.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 123,527 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IAA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

