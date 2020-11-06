Barclays Reiterates €109.00 Price Target for Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF)

Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safran SA (SAF.PA) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.10 ($104.82).

Get Safran SA (SAF.PA) alerts:

SAF stock opened at €99.86 ($117.48) on Tuesday. Safran SA has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.11.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.