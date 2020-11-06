Barclays Analysts Give BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) a €37.20 Price Target

Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNP. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.57 ($51.26).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €33.88 ($39.86) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.42. BNP Paribas SA has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

