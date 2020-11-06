Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank OZK’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2020 results were aided by higher revenues, partly offset by a rise in costs. Improving loan balances along with the company’s strategic growth initiatives are expected to continue to support revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. While margins are expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to the near-zero interest rate environment and elevated operating expenses mainly due to inorganic growth efforts are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to an extent in the quarters ahead, the company's solid balance sheet position will support financials. Moreover, the bank's steady capital deployment activities enhance shareholder value.”

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Bank OZK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank OZK from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.11.

OZK stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bank OZK by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 215,962 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,153,000 after buying an additional 194,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 50,417 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.