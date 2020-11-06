Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

BSAC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

NYSE BSAC opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $620.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.84 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,989,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 416,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

