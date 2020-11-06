Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,416 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 72.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 134.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

