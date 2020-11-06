Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director Purchases $50,946.00 in Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BANC opened at $12.49 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.40 million, a PE ratio of -65.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Banc of California’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Banc of California by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banc of California by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,292 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Banc of California by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 70,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

