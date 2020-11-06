Banc of California, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.40 million, a PE ratio of -65.74, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Banc of California by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 501,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

