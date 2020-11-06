BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Given New GBX 615 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 623.75 ($8.15).

LON BA opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 496.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 505.11. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

