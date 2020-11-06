BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BAE Systems stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.00. BAE Systems has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $34.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 64.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

