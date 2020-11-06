Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €20.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.73 ($34.98).

BOSS stock opened at €20.91 ($24.60) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 12-month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12-month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.05.

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

