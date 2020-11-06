Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €20.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.73 ($34.98).

BOSS stock opened at €20.91 ($24.60) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 12-month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12-month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.05.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

