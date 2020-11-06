B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Archrock in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the energy company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Archrock’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AROC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Capital One Financial lowered Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.64 million, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.73. Archrock has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 29.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archrock by 89.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Archrock by 12.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 29.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,699,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after buying an additional 359,369 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

