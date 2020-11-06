B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DHI Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

DHI Group stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1,959.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 372.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

