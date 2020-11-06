Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aziyo Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZYO. ValuEngine raised shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist began coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of AZYO opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 441,176 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

