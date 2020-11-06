Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.78.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

