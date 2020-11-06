Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Aviva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Aviva has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

