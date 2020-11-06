Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVA. Bank of America cut Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

NYSE AVA opened at $33.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. Avista has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avista will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $27,367.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,382 shares in the company, valued at $159,899.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $35,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $128,923 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Avista by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avista by 71.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at $569,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avista by 345.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

