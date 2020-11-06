Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Aviat Networks from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of AVNW opened at $20.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 million, a PE ratio of 510.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.48. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $954,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

