Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATXI. HC Wainwright lowered Avenue Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $3.10 on Monday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $46,579.20. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

