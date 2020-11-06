AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Thomas B. Newbern Sells 15,267 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,149.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,140.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in AutoZone by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.00.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

