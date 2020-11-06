Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

APR.UN stock opened at C$10.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.26. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.89. The firm has a market cap of $395.07 million and a PE ratio of -147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

