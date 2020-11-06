Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.93.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP opened at $162.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,866 shares of company stock worth $13,194,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,023,000 after buying an additional 927,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after buying an additional 912,395 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after buying an additional 907,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after buying an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.