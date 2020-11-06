AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

T opened at $27.51 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

