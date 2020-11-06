AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lowered by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.7% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $27.51 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

