Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BCEL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Atreca stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $486.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -0.17. Atreca has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $687,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 80,874 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Atreca by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

