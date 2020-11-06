Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 122.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,251 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Atlassian by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,258,000 after acquiring an additional 37,656 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 79.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,238,000 after acquiring an additional 482,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $174,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $199.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.88, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $216.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

